By Taiwo Okanlawon

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is reportedly facing a lawsuit after a pair of German artists claimed one of their tracks was used in a Fenty advertisement without their permission.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old singer is being sued by a German father-daughter musical duo dubbed King Khan and Saba Lou.

They allege that RiRi used a track of theirs titled ‘Good Habits’ in an Instagram post promoting her Fenty fashion line.

The lawsuit alleges that King Khan and Saba Lou created the music and lyrics for Good Habits, which was featured on the Instagram post.

The duo also claims that Rihanna did not have their permission to use the track on the ad, theorizing that she just lifted the song from a music streaming platform.

King Khan and Saba Lou are seeking unspecified damages, along with demanding that she stop using their song.

The Instagram ad racked up more than 3.4 million views, according to the lawsuit, though it’s not clear when the ad debuted.

Neither Rihanna nor reps from her Fenty brand have responded to the lawsuit.

The news comes just months after the singer and fashion mogul was named on Forbes list as one of the wealthiest self-made women.

Rihanna took 33rd place on the list, with an estimated net worth of $600 million from record sales and her Fenty line.

She also placed 60th on the Forbes annual Celebrity 100 list, with earnings of $46 million this past year.

Rihanna has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time.