Excess alcohol intake injurious to health.

A medical practitioner, Dr Akintunde Ogunfeyimi has cautioned Nigerians against excessive intake of alcohol especially during the yuletide in order not to cause havoc to their health.

Akintunde, the Chief Medical Director of Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, in Okitipupa on Thursday said that excessive alcohol consumption had diverse consequences.

He said that people tend to take much alcohol especially during festivities in expression of their happiness and delight, but that such acts pose great health risks.

“Series of diseases ranging from hypertension, kidney problem, liver problem, heart-related diseases, accidents and outright death can be the result of drinking too much alcohol and drinks with high alcohol content.

“Alcohol can also affect the brains and the person will not be coordinated.

“If one gets intoxicated and drives or even walk under the influence of alcohol, they can likely get into an accident which can lead to death.

“People should take caution against excessive alcohol intake so that they can be alive for their families and celebrate more years,” he said.

Ogunfeyimi, however, urged Nigerians to also imbibe COVID-19 protocols by staying out of crowded areas, maintaining physical distance and use of face masks at all times in order to contain the second wave of COVID-19.