Nigerian disc jockey and producer DJ Cuppy is definitely celebrating Christmas and New Year in a splendid way.

The popular DJ has moved from Nigeria to Dubai for the celebrations.

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, informed her over 6 million followers on Instagram today of what influenced her decision to move out of the country.

“First time in years going on holiday! No shows, no meetings, no DJ gigs, just pure enjoyment in Dubai!,” Cuppy wrote on Instagram.

DJ Cuppy’s holiday announcement came a few hours after she got Pink Birkin Bag worth over N200 million naira from her mystery man.

Cuppy received the bag on her second date, a few weeks after she received a Bulgari wristwatch on the first date.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Second date and he bought me a PINK BIRKIN 😮💕… (This is apparently NOT my Christmas present!) #CuppyDat.”

“STOP Tensioning us. Bone straight wahala still on ground abeg,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“Love you cuppy but what if you’re the one spoiling yourself with these gifts and saying it’s bae😂😂😂 I nor go blame you o, the pressure too much🤗,” another commentator wrote.