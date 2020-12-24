Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D’banj, has recovered his Instagram account days after it was hacked.
The Kokomaster in a tweet on December 19 said, “My Instagram account @iambangalee just got hacked please ignore all messages from the account. M team and I are working to get it back on please bear with us. Thanks signed management.”
My Instagram account @iambangalee just got hacked please ignore all messages from the account. M team and I are working to get it back on please bear with us. Thanks signed management 🙏🙏🙏
— D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) December 19, 2020
D’banj yesterday took to Instagram to announce that his account had been recovered while appreciating his fans and those who supported him.
See his post below
