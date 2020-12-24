Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D’banj, has recovered his Instagram account days after it was hacked.

The Kokomaster in a tweet on December 19 said, “My Instagram account @iambangalee just got hacked please ignore all messages from the account. M team and I are working to get it back on please bear with us. Thanks signed management.”

D’banj yesterday took to Instagram to announce that his account had been recovered while appreciating his fans and those who supported him.

