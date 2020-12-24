By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has recovered his Instagram account after it was hacked.

D’banj’s account was hacked from December 17th before it was recovered on December 22nd by his technical in conjunction with Facebook.

“My people, a big thank you for all for the support so far, the calls and messages are deeply appreciated,” the 40-year-old told his 4.2 million followers.

“My account was hacked by scrupulous people. I will like to give a big thumbs up to my technical team in conjunction with @csa.global and the @facebook team who worked tirelessly to retrieve my account,” he added.

The Koko Master also told his followers to ignore any direct message they might have received from the date of the incident.