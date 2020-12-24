By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been ranked as the ‘number 1’ artist of the year, 2020, by Nigerian music charts publication, Turntable.
The ‘FEM’ crooner was crowned number 1 after the music chart platform analyzed the year’s statistics and Davido topped eight different categories.
According to Turntable’s end of the year 2020 statistics, Davido snagged the following categories,
No. 1 Top Artiste 2020
No. 1 Top YouTube Artiste
No. 1 Top TV Artiste
No. 1 Top Audiomack Artiste
No. 1 Top YouTube Male Artiste
No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Artiste
No. 1 Top Male Song (Solo) (FEM)
No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Streaming Song (FEM)
The Standard Music Chart wrote on Instagram, “@davido on TurnTable End of the Year Charts 2020, including ranking as the No. 1 Top Artiste of the Year 🌟 Link to the complete End of the Year Charts in bio 💫”
