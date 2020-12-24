By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been ranked as the ‘number 1’ artist of the year, 2020, by Nigerian music charts publication, Turntable.

The ‘FEM’ crooner was crowned number 1 after the music chart platform analyzed the year’s statistics and Davido topped eight different categories.

According to Turntable’s end of the year 2020 statistics, Davido snagged the following categories,

No. 1 Top Artiste 2020

No. 1 Top YouTube Artiste

No. 1 Top TV Artiste

No. 1 Top Audiomack Artiste

No. 1 Top YouTube Male Artiste

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Artiste

No. 1 Top Male Song (Solo) (FEM)

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Streaming Song (FEM)

The Standard Music Chart wrote on Instagram, “@davido on TurnTable End of the Year Charts 2020, including ranking as the No. 1 Top Artiste of the Year 🌟 Link to the complete End of the Year Charts in bio 💫”