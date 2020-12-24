The world is celebrating Christmas and footballer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is giving fans an inside look at his family celebrations for this year.

The 35-year-old soccer star took to his Instagram to share a family picture that included all of his children.

In the cute snap, Cristiano and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pose alongside ten-year-old son Cristiano Jr., 3-year-old Alana and 3-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health, and happiness,” Ronaldo captioned the photo.