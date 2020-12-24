By Abankula

Five Nigerians died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, according to the latest data by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Three of the deaths occurred in Katsina, which now has a death toll of 27.

Abuja and Rivers also recorded one death each.

While Rivers now has a` death toll of 62, out of 3,311 confirmed cases, Abuja’s death toll is 94.

Only Lagos, with 238 deaths and Edo, with 113 are ahead of Abuja in COVID fatalities.

Overall, Nigeria has a death toll of 1,236, rising from 1,231 on Tuesday.

Overnight, 395 were discharged to make the cumulative discharge 69,274.

“Our discharges today include 134 community recoveries in Lagos State and 96 community recoveries in the FCT managed in line with guidelines”, the NCDC said.

In Wednesday’s data, 1,133 cases were reported by NCDC from 17 states and Abuja, the second biggest after the 1,145 on 18 December.

Lagos led with 397 cases, followed closely by Abuja with 357 cases.

Kaduna reported 81 cases, Plateau 63 and Katsina 46.

Nigeria has now confirmed 80,922 cases out of 903,800 samples tested, since February.

According to the report active cases have jumped to 10, 412.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases:

Lagos-397

FCT-357

Kaduna-81

Plateau-63

Katsina-46

Sokoto-32

Oyo-28

Ogun-21

Kano-19

Rivers-18

Osun-13

Edo-12

Niger-12

Bayelsa-11

Borno-11

Bauchi-8

Jigawa-2

Ondo-2

Confirmed cases in states with over 500: