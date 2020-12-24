By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has charged Nigerians to show love to one another as they celebrate Christmas on Friday.

The former president, in a statement extended his warm felicitations to Nigerians as the world celebrates Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Jonathan, the spirit of Christmas required people of the world to rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

“Christmas is the day, in the calendar of Christendom, that marks the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. It is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice and solidarity; which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.

“Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption. It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

“People have been through so much in 2020, including navigating the snares of the deadly novel Covid19 pandemic. At Christmas the world needs love. This is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world,” he stated.