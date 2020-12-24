Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of another Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers.

Atiku said prayers would have an immense impact on the peace, security, unity and stability of Nigeria.

In his Christmas message released in Abuja by his Media Office and signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku said it is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season.

He said Nigerians should be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing even better actions to make our country better and greater today and for all times as the revival of the country’s glory is everyone’s responsibility.

According to the statement, Atiku was quoted as saying: “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance. I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share.”

Atiku urged Nigerians to also remember their fellow citizens, the men and women of our armed forces, some of whom lost their lives this year fighting to protect us from terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other threats that are rearing their ugly heads across the country against our national security.

“The message of Christmas, according to the Christian faith is one of unprecedented self-sacrifice to redeem humanity, so it is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness. Even as we celebrate with friends and family, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law-abiding. We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living”, he added.

He wished all Christians, as well as, other Nigerians a merry Christmas celebration.