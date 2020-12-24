International romance scammer, Daniel Chima Iweregbu has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in Lagos.

However, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, gave Iweregbu an option of paying N300,000 fine.

The convict, who created many social media accounts and presented himself as Larry Pham, defrauded his unsuspecting victims, mostly females, online to the tune of $166,000 between July 2017 and June 2018.

He was arraigned by the Lagos EFCC on 4 December 2020 on a three-count charge.

He was accused of cheating, obtaining by false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime.

The EFCC received Iweregbu’s dossier from the U.S. based Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, about his involvement in computer-related fraud.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge preferred against him during his arraignment.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Bala Buhari, urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo convicted and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, with an option of fine of N300, 000.00.

The defendant was ordered to pay the sum of $15,000 in favour of the United States Consulate, being refund of part of the money he had unlawfully benefitted.