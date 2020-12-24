President Muhammadu Buhari says the good family name left by the late Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is worth more than gold, urging the family to do whatever it takes to uphold it.

In a letter he wrote to the bereaved family, President Buhari said:

“On behalf of the Federal Government and my family, I sincerely express my condolence on the sudden transition of my friend and ally, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers.

“Indeed, Sam’s untimely passage filled me with shock and sadness to the point that I was lost for words when the news reached me.

“He will be sorely missed by me, his family, friends and associates as he was a massive fish gone out of the media ocean and the political arena, where he displayed rare candour and courage.

“I, therefore, condole with the Nda-Isaiah family, media fraternity and all who mourn this man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better country. Nigeria has no doubt lost an exemplary gentleman.

“May God Almighty console Sam’s grieving family, friends and associates and grant his soul peaceful rest.”

The President’s letter was delivered to Sam’s younger brother and the head of the family, Abraham Nda-Isaiah by his personal staff, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity; Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Social Affairs; and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.