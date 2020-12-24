By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Beer company Budweiser has celebrated Lionel Messi’s 644 goal achievement by sending out bottles of beer to every goalkeeper the Argentine has scored against.

The beer company sent a numbered bottle of beer to every goalkeeper labelling it with which strike of Messi’s he scored against them.

The beer brand also released a short film which was titled ‘Kings aren’t made overnight’. The video showed Lionel Messi making notes for every goalkeeper he scored against. The note was sent alongside the beer to all the goalkeepers.

Lionel Messi against Valladolid on Tuesday broke Pele’s record number of goals for one club by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona.

READ ALSO  Luis Suarez: Neymar joins Messi in slamming Barcelona board

Goalkeepers have been receiving their beer as Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus goalkeeper thanked Budweiser for the beer. He also congratulated the attacker for breaking the record.