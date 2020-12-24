By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Beer company Budweiser has celebrated Lionel Messi’s 644 goal achievement by sending out bottles of beer to every goalkeeper the Argentine has scored against.

The beer company sent a numbered bottle of beer to every goalkeeper labelling it with which strike of Messi’s he scored against them.

The beer brand also released a short film which was titled ‘Kings aren’t made overnight’. The video showed Lionel Messi making notes for every goalkeeper he scored against. The note was sent alongside the beer to all the goalkeepers.

644 goals = 644 moments of Messi magic And yes, we’ve created a custom bottle for every single goal to send to the keepers to toast their part in history. Kings recognize Kings 👑#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/J3qo6Im3CE — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020

"In this game, no goal is easy" Which is why we’ve created a custom bottle for all 644 goals Leo Messi scored. Yes, that’s 644 unique bottles. Sent to all 160 goalkeepers Messi scored against to toast their part in making history.#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/1oCgLvQm6B — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020

Lionel Messi against Valladolid on Tuesday broke Pele’s record number of goals for one club by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona.

Goalkeepers have been receiving their beer as Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus goalkeeper thanked Budweiser for the beer. He also congratulated the attacker for breaking the record.

.@budfootball… thanks for the beers.🍻 I’ll take it as a compliment. 😉 We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 24, 2020