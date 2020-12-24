By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has overcome COVID-19 after he tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

The governor tested positive for the virus on December 12 after he had contact with one of his aides who became positive.

He had been in isolation receiving treatment for 12 days before he was certified free of the virus on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu stepped out of his closet for the first time in two weeks to perform his first official assignment after being certified free.

“EXCLUSIVE FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu Hours after he was certified COVID-19 FREE, stepped out, this afternoon, to perform his first public official function in two weeks by addressing Lagosians,” tweeted Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor, Jubril Gawat.

Sanwo-Olu later addressed newsmen in Marina on Thursday and thanked Lagosians and the medical team for their care, prayers and concern throughout his isolation period.