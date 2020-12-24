President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the traditional Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in Abuja tomorrow.

Malam Garba Shehu, SSA media to the President said this Thursday.

He said Buhari will not host the usual visitors in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.

“The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship”, Shehu said.

“Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

“He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead”, Shehu added.