By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, is mourning the demise of Sheikh Justice Ahmed Lemu who died early Thursday morning.

His son, Nurudeen Lemu announced the passing away of the renowned Islamic scholar.

Atiku, in his condolence message, noted that the deceased was a ”foremost jurist, Islamic teacher, humanist and a philanthropist”.

According to him, ”his death at such a time, when Nigeria needs his counsel, is a huge loss”.

He prayed that almighty Allah forgives the Sheikh and also sent condolences to the family and friends of the Lemu’s.

May his family be comforted. On behalf of my family, I convey my deepest condolences to the Lemu family, the Judiciary, Islamic Ulama and the Government and People of Niger State over the loss. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 24, 2020