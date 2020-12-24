The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state N140billion 2021 budget.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance, Appropriation and Budget at plenary in Yola.

Presenting the report, the Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs Kate Mamuno said that the budget was made up of N77 billion capital expenditure, representing 55 per cent and N63 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 45 per cent.

The report was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers after a voice vote by the Speaker Mr Aminu Abbas, who presided over the sitting.

Abbas thereafter directed the clerk of the House to prepare a clean copy of the bill for presentation to the Governor for his assent.

The House also passed two other bills during the sitting.

The bills included that of a law to establish the Adamawa State University and a bill to amend the Adamawa Penal Code law number 10 of 2018 to provide stiffer punishment for the offence of rape and kidnapping.

The passage of the bills followed the adoption of a motion by House Leader Hammantukur Yettisuri and Seconded by Minority Leader Muhammad Mutawalli.

The bills were unanimously adopted after a voice vote by the Speaker who directed the clerk to prepare clean copies for Governor’s assent.