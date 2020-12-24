Two university professors and a PhD holder were among the 27 newly elected council chairmen sworn-in Wednesday by Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

One of the two professors was Adamu Alooma, a Professor of banking and finance, also former Dean, at the Faculty of Management Sciences in University of Maiduguri.

He took oath to become chairman of Damboa local government area.

The second professor was Ibrahim Bukar a Professor of education, also from UNIMAID.

He was sworn-in as chairman of Gwoza LGA.

.

Also sworn in was a PhD holder, Dr Ali Lawan Yaumi, for Magumeri alongside.

There were other holders of post graduate and first degrees, as well as experienced grassroots politicians with capacity for public service delivery.

During the swearing in ceremony, which took place at the multipurpose hall of the government house in Maiduguri, Governor Zulum recalled that election was not conducted in the state for over 10 years, due to lingering security situation in Borno.

The ceremony was well attended by party leaders led by former governor Kashim Shettima, state caretaker chairman of the APC Ali Bukar Dalori, other national and state assembly members led by the speaker, members of the state executive council, party elders, royal fathers and other notable persons numerous to list.

The Governor congratulated all the elected chairmen with a reminder of the major task ahead of them which they could only do with resources at their disposal.

He also directed the ministry for local government and emirate affairs to immediately release to elected chairmen, all funds allocated to the 27 local government councils from the federation account so they could begin to impact lives at the grassroots.

He called on the elected officials to discharge their duties with the fear of God, but without fear or favour.

He also urged the council chairmen to operate in their LGAs.

He said, governance will not make sense if chairmen choose to operate from Maiduguri whereas those who cast votes from them live in local government areas outside Maiduguri.

Zulum noted that the chairmen need to live and operate from the midst of their people in order to know problems of the moments and address them.