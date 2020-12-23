As the yuletide festivities commence, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday reminded residents to be conscious and take charge of the state of the Environment during the celebrations.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello who said this during an interview in Alausa, Ikeja, stated that with second wave of Covid-19 also ravaging at this period, it calls for adoption of cleanliness in all forms and ensuring that all safety protocols are embraced by residents.

He stressed that it was necessary for Lagosians to show utmost love to the environment even as they celebrate with moderation.

Bello reminded all that a lot of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and called for proper disposal of animal waste as well as proper sorting and bagging of such refuse and placing them at designated points.

He assured Lagosians that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is positioned to respond adequately to the efforts to all wastes that may be generated during the period.

He said that the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the fore front of the campaign for a healthy people and a cleaner environment, and will always encourage Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

The Commissioner advised residents who mostly will be celebrating in their homes following the Covid-19 guidelines to be mindful of their activities while they celebrate and also avoid using inflammable objects in their homes.

He also advised residents against the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets as their storage could aid fire outbreak particularly when virtually all objects in the environment are dry and combustible during this period.

Bello further urged drivers to beware of the hazy weather condition which may reduce visibility to less than 10m, stressing that motorists should ensure that all parts of their vehicles are in good conditions before embarking on any journey.

He used the occasion to wish all residents a blessed Christmas and a very prosperous New Year.