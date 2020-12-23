The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Command in Kano State has deployed 1,635 personnel to ensure hitch-free yuletide in the state.

Mr Zubairu Mato, the State FRSC Sector Commander said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Mato said that three ambulances, 14 patrol van, one tow truck and personnel have been deployed on major routes and highways to ensure free flow of traffic on critical road junctions.

The sector commander said that the deployed personnel included 1120 Regular Marshals and 380 Special Marshals.

“All motorists should obey traffic rules and regulations, drive with care while sharing the road with other road users.

“Traffic violations would not be tolerated, as the violators would be arrested, prosecuted in mobile court and sanctioned

“Drivers, passengers and motor parks workers should ensure effective compliance with the Presidential Task Force (PTF’s) directive on COVID-19 protocol for inter-state travels.

“Social distancing between commuters boarding vehicles will be checked so as to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Mato added: “Commuters should use facemask and hand sanitisers in motor parks and ensure adequate ventilation in vehicles while on transit.

“Our patrol teams will also engage in massive public enlightenment and emergency response services.

“We will focus on traffic rules violations such as overloading, use of phone while driving, route violation and checking drivers’ license as well as driving with expired or worn-out tyres.”

He advised motorists to drive with care and report road obstructions and road traffic crashes to the nearest FRSC office or call 08077690490, 08077690771,08077690012,08151790150, 122(FRSC Toll-free), 112 (National Toll-free Emergency Number).