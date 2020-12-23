By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has blamed politicians for the spate of insecurity in the country.

According to the governor, the country would be safer when politicians stop using thugs and criminals during elections.

“When politicians stop the use of thugs, touts, or some group of criminal that is when we will begin to have safety and security,” Bello said on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

The governor also said that he won his November 16, 2019 election ‘free and square.’

He said that Kogi State was ridden by political thuggery and use of boys before he came on board and he refused to play along with that dangerous politics.

Bello explained that after elections, the so-called boys or thugs or foot soldiers are abandoned and left to themselves. He said they then breed into something else or a hydra-headed monster that can’t be curb at the end of the day.

“Once the political exercise is over, the so-called boys or thugs or foot soldiers would be abandoned and left to themselves and by that, they breed into something else or a hydra-headed monster that you will not be able to curb at the end of the day. There are several histories, records, and intelligence to that effect across the country,” he said.

Bello, while speaking on the death of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader of Wada/Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Mrs Acheju Abuh suspected to have been killed by political thugs, he said investigations are ongoing and promised he would execute the case to the last to prove who he is.