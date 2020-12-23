By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has exposed reasons Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

In a statement released by the former governor and signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, Kwankwaso stated that Sanusi was dethroned by the governor owing to inferiority complex.

According to Kwankwaso, fears of high esteem and calibre alongside the influence Sanusi had as Emir made Ganduje jittery and as a result, he dethroned him.

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Gov. Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people.”

The former governor said Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the former Emir.

He also alleged that Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano Traditional Institution, that was why he had to dethrone Sanusi.

“We also know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Sen. Kwankwaso did in the state. And we are aware, for these reasons, Gov. Ganduje was set, ab initio, to destroy the Kano Emirate and Emir Sanusi II was marked to be the first victim, the statement read.

Kwankwaso said Sanusi’s enthronement had nothing to do with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Previously, the Kano State governor said that the dethroned Emir was appointed in 2014 to spite former President Goodluck Johnathan who sacked him as CBN governor.

“Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him.

Ganduje, a PhD holder,said he sacked the Emir to save the traditional institution from abuse.