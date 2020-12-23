President Muhammadu Buhari said Wednesday that Nigeria will continue to play the role expected of it not only in the West-African sub-region, but also on the African continent.

The President stated this at the State House, Abuja during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Professor Alpha Oumar Konare.

Konare came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa with Buhari.

The Nigerian leader commended Prof. Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.