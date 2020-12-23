By Abankula

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected the $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress on Monday, saying it is a disgrace.

He demanded the removal of extraneous items, such as foreign aid and money for some U.S. institutions.

He mentioned Smithsonian Institution, among others

Instead, he turned the champion of struggling Americans and asked that the bill be amended to raise the amount of stimulus checks to people.

In a viral video posted Tuesday night, in which he tore the bill into shreds, Trump wants $2000 stimulus checks for individuals and $4,000 for a couple.

He accused the Democrats and the ‘left wing’ for delaying a second COVID-Stimulus bill because of the election.

Nevertheless, he said “the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated.”

Watch Trump: