By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Instagram influencer and former housemate of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show Natacha Akide known popularly as Tacha, clocked 25 today.

Her participation in the show ended due to her assault on fellow housemate and eventual winner of the show Mercy.

It led to her being disqualified and evicted from the house.

Born on 23 December 1995, Akide studied sociology and graduated in 2016 from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

She came into limelight after participating in the 2019 BBN game.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter hails from Rivers State, Nigeria.

She is a vlogger and entrepreneur.

Sharing pictures on her timeline, she said:

“Made in 1995 ~ Aged to Perfection 👑 Hello 25 👋 Let’s see what you’ve got for me 👅🔥🍾”

The 25 year old, an Ijaw of the Kalabari extraction, recently released her latest vlog.

In this episode of her vlog, she answered 25 questions to mark her 25th birthday.

Among the questions she answered are:

*If she ever imagined she’ll be where she is at 25,

*Her greatest achievements

*How she has come so far without her mum.

*The best advice she has gotten

*Her celebrity boyfriend

*What motivates her and more.