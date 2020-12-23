By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, has disclosed why the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has not constituted his cabinet six weeks after being sworn-in for a second term as governor.

He made the clarification on Thursday while briefing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Benin.

He also dispelled rumors that Obaseki is scheming to dissolve the state exco of the party, with a view to installing his loyalists.

Aziegbemi who is a member of the transition committee for the governor’s second term, disclosed that the committee discovered certain anomalies in the government that necessitated that the governor put on hold the constitution of his cabinet.

According to him, “When the transition committee was being put together, some people felt that he [Obaseki] could not carry on as before.

“Dwindling revenues, the effect of the Covid-19; the second phase is now on; the #EndSARS protest, all these are still hunting us.

“Sixty percent of revenue accruing to the state from the federation account is gone. That is why we said let us look at what we are not doing well.

“There is no way he could have continued as if nothing happened before. Something happened to the economy of the state.

“If not for the prudent management of resources by the governor, he would not have been able to pay salaries of workers and gratuity of pensioners which are presently being paid.”

On the appointment of Barr. Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State government without the party’s impute, Aziegbemi noted that the governor reserves the right to appoint whoever he wants.

“At this level, one doesn’t deal with rumours. We deal with facts. It is not in our brief as a party to appoint personal aides for the governor. It’s his prerogative.

“Whether he briefed us or not, they are his personal aides. We think he did the right thing by appointing the person he appointed. You’ll agree with me that Mr. Osarodion Ogie is the best person for that job. We are in support of the governor bringing out the best person to fill in position. We are not interested in whether he consulted us or not.

“The PDP under my watch is not interested in rumour mongering or dirty talks. We are focused on allowing the governor to deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The Edo PDP Chairman also assured that Obaseki is not thinking of dissolving any of the party structure on the state.

“He has not told me that. As at the last time, nobody said that he has told him.”

He, however, added that the party’s priority is to give the Obaseki-led administration the maximum support devoid of distraction.

“It is all hearsay. At this level, we don’t deal on rumour, we deal on facts and figures.

“We have been hearing that rumor. And I can tell you authoritatively that the governor is not desirous of dissolving any of the existing party structures in the State.

“We are focused on allowing the governor to deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.