Michael Adeshina

The Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State is seeking public assistance in identifying these Staff of Atlas Initiative Scheme Investment Company in the picture above.

The public notification is in connection with complaints received by the Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State from several petty traders concerning a micro-credit scheme facilitated by the Atlas Group.

However, The Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State, can be contacted by Telephone: 09133887687 and 09133887416; Email: Mojekiti@gmail.com.

Information can also be taken to the Ministry of Justice at Phase 111, New Secretariat complex, Ado Ekiti.

See the photos of the men below:

“Atlas Initiative Scheme”

Hundreds of women in Ekiti State have accused “Atlas Initiative Scheme’ of absconding with their money.

According to the victims, the company have its office at Adamolekun Estate, Adebayo Road, opposite Takeaway Fast Food in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The victims said they gave cash to the representatives of the Atlas Initiative Scheme after organising a seminar for them in the community.

They said the company promised to lend out N100,000 to traders who invest with N16,000 and also give out N200,000 to those that invest with N32,000.

12 members of a cooperative association in the community also paid N250,000 each.

According to victims, they made payments to the company on Friday, November 27, with the promise to get their respective loan on December 1 but on getting to the office of the company, it was locked.

The two telephone numbers given to the traders, 07038689142 and 08088754581 have since been switched off.

Ekiti summons Atlas Initiative Scheme Investment

EKITI State Government, last Thursday, summoned the directors of a loan firm, Atlas Initiative Scheme Investment, to a meeting over the allegations.

The “must-attend” meeting according to a public notice was slated for Friday at the Ministry of Justice at the state secretariat complex in Ado Ekiti.

Ekiti AGF, Mr Olawale Fapohunda stated, “Notice is hereby given that should the directors fail to attend the said meeting on the date specified, a further public invitation will be issued with the profiles of all the directors including their last known addresses.”

The step is a follow-up to the meeting held on Monday by the Ministry of Justice with the victims, where they explained that the traders and artisans numbering over 1,000 patronised the scheme to get micro-loans.

However, the directors failed to show up for the meeting.