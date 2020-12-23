By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief James Sunday Okenwa, JP, renowned community leader from Isiama Afaraukwu-Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on his 99th birthday.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu commended Chief Okenwa’s sterling virtues of honesty, integrity and selflessness.

“As his children, grandchildren, great grand-children and lovely wife of over 65 years, Ezinne Elizabeth Okenwa, gather to celebrate a lifetime of service and dedication to noble causes, the President hopes that everyone one will be motivated by Chief Okenwa’s sterling virtues of honesty, integrity and selflessness.

President Buhari prays that God Almighty will grant Chief Okenwa more years of good health and happiness to continue inspiring others with the profound wisdom of a centenarian in the making.