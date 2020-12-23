Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo turned a new age today.

The beautiful actress dedicated the new age to God as she took to her Instagram account to celebrate.

Read her birthday message below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME AND ALL DECEMBER 23RD CELEBRANTS ACROSS THE GLOBE!!!!

God I’m extremely grateful for everything you’ve done and those things you’re yet to do, which of your goodness can I deny?

Thank you for being God

Thank you for bringing me from grass to grace

Thank you for being faithful even when I’m unfaithful

Thank you for always fighting my battles

Thank you for where I’ve been, where I am, and where you’re taking me

Thank you for everything and all things

ABOVE ALL, THANK YOU FOR THE GIFT OF LIFE, GOOD HEALTH AND YOUR MERCY.

This little girl is grateful 🙏🙏 OLUWA ESE, MODUPE.

Abiola began her acting career in 2002.

She got her first role in the popular TV series titled “For the Love” of You produced by Wale Adenuga.

Abiola has since starred in several movies which include Eyin Oka, Ika Kefa and Omo abore.