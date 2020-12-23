By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would have no excuse to go on strike again.

He said this on Wednesday night during a TV programme ”Politics Today” on Channels Television.

Ngige said he would ensure that the federal government keeps to its end of the agreement to ASUU. This is coming a few hours after ASUU suspended its 9-months-long strike.

The Minister added that the government would pay the agreed N40bn Earned Allowance before December 31, 2020.

“We will not get to that (fresh strike), we will not get there because we have so structured the agreement in such a way that it is a win-win situation for everybody.

“For example, the Revitalisation (Fund), we have given government up to 31st of January to pay that. We have also opened the window that by end of February, we will sit down and review the situation, eight weeks or nine weeks from now, so nobody will keep anybody in suspense.

“I will not give ASUU the opportunity to go on strike (again) because I have three biological children that suffered from this imbroglio that we found ourselves in. So, I am a committed parent, I am involved, even more than some ASUU members because some of them have their children in private schools.

“I will not give them the opportunity because I will make sure the government does its own bit. I have structured the agreement in such a way that it is doable.”

On the threat by the ASUU president that the union could return to strike without informing the government, Ngige said, “They also know that we have labour laws and if the worst comes to the worst, they will give time, they will give notice.”