By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, has opened up on reports of breach of the National Identity Database, saying it is simply a hoax.

NIMC, in a statement issued by Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications, on Wednesday said there was no breach of its database.

It said the attention of of the commission had been drawn to a purported breach of its database on social media, saying such insinuation is hoax and mischievous.

“The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, would like to bring to the attention of the members of the general public that the purported breach of the National Identity Database going round the social media is false, a hoax and mischievous intent.

“The MIMC would like to assure the public that there have been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the National Identity Database,” the statement said.

The statement added that the commission investigated the data breach claim and found out that the database schema presented by the adversary did not tally with the existing schema of NIMC records.

“The data being posted by criminals purporting to contain citizens’ information is fake.

“The NIMC guarantees the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security and can assure that no data was breached.

“The members of the general public are, therefore, enjoined to refrain spreading false reports on the purported data breach,” the statement said.