By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music sensation, Mr Eazi has gotten a new laptop gift after his old one was stolen in Ghana.

The music star on Tuesday announced that his laptop and phone were stolen in Accra begging any one who comes across them to inform him.

Mr Eazi also called for help from his Ghanaian colleagues, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

He urged them to join the search for the stolen gadgets.

On Wednesday, Eazi announced that he got a new 2020 laptop gift.

He thanked his Ghanaian fans for the love shown to him.

“Good to see the kindness my Ghanaian fans dey show me”, he wrote.

