By Taiwo Okanlawon

Quavious Keyate Marshall also known as Quavo, an American rapper, and singer, best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos has confirmed that Migos’ upcoming album Culture III is done and will be dropping soon.

Quavo who is related to his fellow Migos members, being Takeoff’s uncle and Offset’s cousin revealed this while on The ETCs podcast, which is co-hosted by Kevin Durant, Quavo

The Migos member explained that the album was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they’re waiting for the new year to arrive to release it.

“We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up,” Quavo shared.

“We don’t wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.

“I can’t drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don’t make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

Quavo added that he’s ready for social distancing to end so he can perform again, saying, “I’m ready to crowd surf. I’m ready to go crazy again… moshpit.”

Back in July, Quavo took to Twitter to say that Migos’ next album will be the best of 2021.

And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 15, 2020

On the first of December, Offset said that he, Quavo, and Takeoff were in the studio prepping the album for a 2021 release.

Me qua n take in studio now

It’s up for 2021 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 1, 2020