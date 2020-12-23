By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, movie producer and multiple award winner Stella Damasus, took to her Instagram timeline, to disclose that social media shouldn’t determine the strength of friendship.

Damasus said a lot of time, an individual might not post their friends special days on their platform, but that doesn’t mean that they do not mean well for them.

She also mentioned that good relationships, should never be taken for granted, as they are scarce to come by. Read her message below:

“Don’t take good relationships for granted. Don’t take people for granted. You may not communicate everyday but don’t take them for granted. Social media should never determine the strength of your friendship. If you were true friends, NOT following or posting should never be the very thing to destroy it. There is a difference between social media friends and true friends. Some ppl can’t tell the difference anymore. “She didn’t post my birthday on her page but she posted the other person’s own, that’s it. I am done with her, now i know those who truly love me.” 🤣🤣🤣 Maturity goes beyond social media. Let love lead.”

Born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, Stella has four sisters. She grew up in Benin City where she completed most of her primary education. She moved to Asaba in Delta State at the age of 13, with her family where she finished her secondary school education.

The mum of 2 started her career as a singer in Lagos where she used to work as a studio session singer at the famous Klink Studios owned by filmmaker Kingsley Ogoro. She later went on to do vocals for the top jingles on radio and TV in Nigeria at that time.

Her first feature was in a Nigerian film “Abused” in 1992. She became famous in her second movie Breaking Point produced by Emem Isong and directed by Francis Agu.

She was nominated for the African Movie Academy Award in 2006 for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for her performance in the movie “Behind closed doors”. She was also nominated, in 2008, for the African Movie Academy Award for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” in the movie “Widow” and in 2009 in the movie “State of the Heart”.

She has gone on to star in over 70 movies and is now the co founder of I2radio and hosts two podcast shows, undiluted with Stella Damasus and when women praise.

She is married to Daniel Ademinokan, and the couple live in the United States.