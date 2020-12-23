A middle-aged man, Paul Alaba, who allegedly prevented worshippers from entering a Church, was on Wednesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Alaba, who resides at Ifako area of Lagos, is facing a charge of breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP. Rita Momoh told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 13 at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Ifako, Lagos.

Momoh said the defendant harassed and blocked worshippers of the church from entering or going out of the church premises.

She said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace when he disturbed and chased worshippers away with stones and wooden stick.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had earlier stopped some construction workers from completing their works.

She said that the offence contravened Section 168(1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M Ajayi, granted the defendant bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She then adjourned the case until Jan. 29, 2021, for mention.