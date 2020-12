Ex-model, foremost blogger and media girl, Linda Ikeji is set to begin her talk show, Linda Ikeji Conversations.

The media mogul took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to announce plans for her forthcoming talk show.

Linda gave a hint in her post that the show would premiere in 2021 when she wrote: “Can’t wait for you guys to see this in 2021…💃🤩✌”

See her post below.

