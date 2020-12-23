By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Nigerian lady identified as @farida_wholesale_ on Instagram has levelled series of allegations against popular comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke popularly known as Craze clown.

Farida accused Craze clown of impregnating her sister and abandoning both mother and child. This allegation is coming after she blasted Craze clown for posting photos of his fiancé, Jojo flaunting baby bump.

Farida had earlier taken to the comment section of the IG comedian and skit maker’s post where he spoke about undying love for his newborn child and posted a photo of his expectant girlfriend baring her baby bump.

The lady then comment; “What if the child dies”.

This made the comedian lose his cool and said her father is a bastard.

See the exchange below: