The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N65.8 million for the establishment of three Juvenile Detention Centres, one in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state in 2021.

The amount is contained in the 2021 budget approved document in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The breakdown of the N150.1 million allocated to the Ministry of Justice for capital expenditure in 2021 also showed that N26.3 million would be spent on Case Management Installation programme.

The document also showed that N23.9 million would be spent on the furnishing of Mediation Centres in Kaduna Central and Kaduna South Senatorial Zones.

It also indicated that N4.7 million would be spent on the procurement of books, while N29.3 million was allocated for skills acquisition programmes in correctional centres in the state.

Similarly, the budget document equally shows that N297.7 million was allocated to the State High Court of Justice for capital expenditure in the 2021 fiscal year.

Of the amount, N132,2 million was allocated for the construction of High Court Complexes across the state and N105.8 million for the construction of Magistrates Courts across the state.

The document also showed that N23.8 million was allocated for the construction of Magistrate Quarters across the state, N14.1 million for the renovation of Courts and N2.1 million for the renovation of Judges Residents.

Also, N12.6 million was allocated for the procurement of utility vehicles and seven million naira for the procurement of generators.