By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri have locked horns over insecurity in Nigeria.

Shehu had said President Muhammadu Buhari has made Nigeria safer, a statement that annoyed Omokri.

Omokri, in return pledged to give Shehu $20,000 if he would spend a night without security in Koshobe or Kware, verified by an independent journalist.

He said he would give the money to Dele Momodu when Shehu accepted the challenge.

“Garba Shehu said General @MBuhari has made Nigeria safer. I vow to pay @GarShehu $20000 if he will spend a night without security in Koshobe, or Kware, verified by an independent journalist.

“I will give the funds to @DeleMomodu when Garba accepts to go Retweet so Garba sees this,” he tweeted.

Shehu replied by saying that if it was the money Omokri made in the name of Leah Sharibu, he would not touch the money.

“If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it with a long. Please keep “your USD20000,” he tweeted.

If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it with a long. Please keep “your USD20000”. https://t.co/zn4NC24L9X — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 23, 2020