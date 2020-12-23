The Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year Celebrations respectively.

According to a statement issued from the Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

The statement reads “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.”

The Minister noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the Government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the Yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

The Minister reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country.

He called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient, and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations