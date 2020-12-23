The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 December and Monday 28 December public holidays for the celebration. of Christmas and Boxing Day.

Government has also declared Friday 1 January the holiday for the New Year.

The declaration was made by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on behalf of the Federal Government.

The statement was issued by the permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

He urged Christians to emulate the creed preached by Jesus Christ.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government accomplish its mission of revitalising the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

The Minister reiterated FG’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country.

He called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.