Don Jazzy, a popular Nigerian record producer, has congratulated Jude Okoye over his latest acquisition.

Jude, the C.E.O of Northside Entertainment ltd and elder brother of Peter and Paul Okoye, recently acquired a luxurious home as part of the activities to celebrate Christmas.

The home is a two-storey glass house with several exquisite features. It has a swimming pool and an elevator.

However, Don Jazzy visited the new home and wished his colleague Jude more success.

