By Agency Reporter

Almost 200 British travellers will have to spend Christmas in quarantine hotels in Cyprus, where they will have to isolate for seven days, national broadcaster RIK reported on Wednesday.

After the discovery of a highly contagious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain, Cyprus had not declared an entry ban, but introduced strict controls.

Those arriving from Britain have to take a rapid coronavirus test and go into a seven-day quarantine if the result is negative.

Those testing negative again after the end of that period are then allowed to leave the hotel.

Cyprus, a former British colony and popular holiday destination among Britons, is covering the costs of the tests and the hotel accommodation.

The measures are currently in place until Jan. 5.