Karine Lacombe says COVID-19 spread in France not under control

The COVID-19 pandemic is not under control in France Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris’ Saint-Antoine hospital, said on Wednesday.

“On the epidemiological front, the epidemic is by no means under control,” Lacombe told BFM TV.

She said a new lockdown must remain an option,

Medical experts have also voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in France and Europe.

Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

READ ALSO  Lagos begins contact tracing of 3rd Coronavirus case

France’s neighbour, the UK is also having problems taming the spread of COVID-19.

It blames the resurgence on a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which spreads 70 percent faster than the older version.