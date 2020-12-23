The COVID-19 pandemic is not under control in France Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris’ Saint-Antoine hospital, said on Wednesday.

“On the epidemiological front, the epidemic is by no means under control,” Lacombe told BFM TV.

She said a new lockdown must remain an option,

Medical experts have also voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in France and Europe.

Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

France’s neighbour, the UK is also having problems taming the spread of COVID-19.

It blames the resurgence on a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which spreads 70 percent faster than the older version.