Namibia on Wednesday imposed a 9.00 pm to 4.00 a.m. curfew from Jan. 13, 2021, as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said confirmed cases over the past week have reached levels never seen before, describing the situation as rapidly changing and deteriorating.

He said public gatherings would now be limited to a maximum of 50 persons per event.

“Organisers or hosts of public gatherings shall keep registers of attendance, recording names and contact numbers,” Shangula said.

“The organisers must ensure that attendees sanitise their hands, wear masks properly, and maintain a distance of not less than 1.5 meters.”

In addition, he said, the sale of alcohol and trading hours for on-site consumption is allowed only between 9.00 am and 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays; no sale of alcohol is allowed on Sundays and public holidays.

Shangula warned of stiff penalties for violations of the new measures.

“The maximum penalty… is 100,000 Namibia dollars (6,800 dollars) or 10 years’ imprisonment,” he said.