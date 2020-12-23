By Bayo Onanuga

COVID-19 cases reported in Nigeria on Tuesday literally rang 999, the emergency number being used in many countries.

It was a mere coincidence on Tuesday that the total number of daily infections also approximated the unique number for emergency calls.

Perhaps the virus wanted to stress the need for Nigeria to take it serious.

It sure still enjoys premium attention as President Buhari extended the mandate of the task force set up in March to tackle the pandemic.

New restrictions have also been imposed countrywide.

According to data published by the NCDC , FCT Abuja posted 416 cases on Tuesday, more than the 324 reported by Lagos.

Kaduna posted 68 cases, to complete the trinity of centres where the second wave of the virus, has been most prevalent.

In all 17 states and Abuja reported cases, sending Nigeria’s total infections since February to 79, 789, the 9th largest in Africa.

Four persons also died in the last 24 hours, as death toll jumped to 1231, from 1,227 on Monday.

The number of discharged was 68,879, with close to 10,000 active cases.

Out of the 396 discharged on Tuesday, the NCDC said 254 of them were community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases:

FCT-416

Lagos-324

Kaduna-68

Plateau-42

Kwara-32

Kano-24

Gombe-14

Sokoto-12

Yobe-12

Akwa Ibom-11

Bayelsa-10

Rivers-7

Bauchi-7

Ogun-6

Oyo-5

Edo-4

Taraba-4

Jigawa-1

