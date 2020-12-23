Canada on Wednesday approved the use of Moderna’s novel coronavirus vaccine, the second inoculation to get a nod in the country.

Health Canada announced on its website.

U.S.-based pharma concern, Moderna, is expected to begin to make shipments of the vaccine this week.

Canada previously approved a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Both inoculations require two jabs to reach maximum efficacy, but Moderna’s is easier to ship as it does not require keeping in extreme cold.

Pfizer/BioNTech jab has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Canadian authorities are due to hold a press briefing later in the day on vaccine developments.

