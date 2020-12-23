By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, rejoiced with the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, as she turns 50.

His greetings are contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The President lauds the former First Lady of Rivers State for being a strong pillar of support for her husband, who has variously been a two-term Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term Governor of the same State, Chairman, Governors Forum, and now two-term Minister of Transportation.

He submitted that without the robust domestic support provided by Dame Judith, the Amaechi persona may not have loomed as large as it does today on the nation’s political landscape.

Also, he wished the Urban and Regional Planning graduate greater successes in her endeavours as wife, mother, entrepreneur, and strong mobilizer of women, praying for long life and fulfilment on all fronts.

The President also shared the joy of the landmark birthday with family, friends and associates of the Amaechi’s.