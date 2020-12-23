President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with His Royal Majesty, Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shaga, OON, on his emergence as the new Hama Bachama.

The President also salutes the kingmakers of Bachama Kingdom and the Adamawa State Government for the wise choice of Dr Shaga, considering the outstanding experience and qualifications of the eminent accountant.

President Buhari notes that following the retirement of Dr Shaga as Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics (ACGN) from the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 1994, he devoted his time and energy not only to private practice as a Professional Accounting, Tax and Management Consultant but more remarkably, evangelism, community service and humanitarian endeavours.

While urging the new monarch to build on the worthy legacies of peace, unity and development of his predecessor, the President recommends Dr Shaga’s commitment to excellence, probity and accountability to people of his domain in particular and all Nigerians in general.

As the prolific writer is enthroned as the 29th Hama Bachama, President Buhari wishes him a successful reign and divine protection.