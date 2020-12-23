ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi: suspends strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its 10-month old strike effective from Thursday.

The union’s president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension today.

ASUU began its strike in March.

More to follow

